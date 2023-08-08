The injury report for the Dallas Wings (15-13) ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Aces (24-3) currently includes two players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 8 from College Park Center.

The Wings' most recent game was a 104-96 loss to the Sky on Sunday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

CBS Sports Network and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally is posting a team-leading 8.9 rebounds per contest. And she is delivering 17.9 points and 4 assists, making 43% of her shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Natasha Howard gives the Wings 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. She also posts 1.4 steals (10th in WNBA) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Teaira McCowan gets the Wings 12.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She also averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Wings receive 7.3 points, 3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Crystal Dangerfield.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -8.5 177.5

