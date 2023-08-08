After hitting .208 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Sam Huff and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Sam Huff At The Plate

Huff is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Huff has picked up a hit in four games this season (30.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Huff has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .364 AVG .105 .417 OBP .150 .455 SLG .263 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

