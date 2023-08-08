Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman and his .464 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Athletics.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 walks.
- Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this year (45 of 79), with at least two hits 11 times (13.9%).
- He has homered in eight games this year (10.1%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has had an RBI in 22 games this season (27.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 79 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.225
|AVG
|.222
|.297
|OBP
|.314
|.364
|SLG
|.385
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|39/15
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.82).
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (2-8) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), seventh in WHIP (1.068), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
