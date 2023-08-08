Rangers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (67-46) and the Oakland Athletics (32-81) facing off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on August 8) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Rangers.
The Rangers will look to Max Scherzer (10-4) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (2-8).
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers are winless against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Rangers have won 46 out of the 73 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 6-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the most runs (653) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 3
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Max Scherzer vs Touki Toussaint
|August 4
|Marlins
|W 6-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 5
|Marlins
|W 9-8
|Jon Gray vs George Soriano
|August 6
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 7
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 8
|@ Athletics
|-
|Max Scherzer vs JP Sears
|August 9
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs JP Sears
|August 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Jon Gray vs Ross Stripling
|August 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
|August 13
|@ Giants
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
