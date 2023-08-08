Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .284 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Garver is batting .474 with one homer during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 29 of 42 games this year (69.0%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 42 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|.270
|AVG
|.308
|.330
|OBP
|.419
|.483
|SLG
|.500
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|33/8
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.82 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 23rd of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.068 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
