Kyle Tucker -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on August 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.505) and total hits (119) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 18th in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 77 of 111 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 15.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has driven home a run in 46 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .267 AVG .321 .353 OBP .395 .431 SLG .574 20 XBH 27 6 HR 13 29 RBI 48 27/27 K/BB 35/27 11 SB 12

Orioles Pitching Rankings