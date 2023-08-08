The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .244 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (65 of 101), with multiple hits 26 times (25.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Pena has driven home a run in 26 games this season (25.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 41 of 101 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .236 AVG .251 .312 OBP .297 .372 SLG .374 16 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 17 37/17 K/BB 57/10 8 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings