Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 54 of 89 games this year (60.7%) Duran has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 28.1% of his games this season, Duran has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|38
|.310
|AVG
|.243
|.363
|OBP
|.280
|.570
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|13
|47/13
|K/BB
|43/4
|1
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.82).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Sears (2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.068 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
