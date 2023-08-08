At +1500, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 6 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, nine Cowboys games hit the over.

Dallas ranked 11th in total offense (354.9 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Cowboys posted an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last year.

Dallas had an 8-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-2 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Also, Pollard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Prescott ran for 182 yards and one TD.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

Micah Parsons compiled 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

Odds are current as of August 8 at 5:19 AM ET.