Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Orioles have +110 odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Astros vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -130 +110 8 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros are 44-30 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.5% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Houston has a record of 40-23 (63.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Houston has played in 113 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-57-1).

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-25 33-24 23-16 38-33 41-36 20-13

