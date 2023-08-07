Josh Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .292 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on August 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith has five doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .214.

In 22 of 53 games this season (41.5%) Smith has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (7.5%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (7.5%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In seven games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (32.1%), including five games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .169 AVG .254 .310 OBP .375 .254 SLG .433 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 20/9 K/BB 20/8 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings