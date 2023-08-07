The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (110) this season while batting .266 with 52 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is eighth in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 109 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of those games.

Looking at the 109 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 25 of them (22.9%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.0% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 56 of 109 games this season, and more than once 22 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 50 .299 AVG .231 .381 OBP .300 .636 SLG .422 32 XBH 20 20 HR 9 53 RBI 36 56/25 K/BB 62/21 2 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings