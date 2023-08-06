The Texas Rangers (65-46) aim to continue their five-game win streak when they play the Miami Marlins (58-54) on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (8-6) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (4-9) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Rangers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (8-6, 4.36 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (4-9, 4.27 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will send Heaney (8-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.36, a 2.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.295.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Heaney has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara (4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.27, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing batters have a .251 batting average against him.

Alcantara is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Alcantara is trying for his 20th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 frames per start.

In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

