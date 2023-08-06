The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .282.
  • Altuve enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
  • Altuve has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.
  • In 19.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Altuve has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with more than one RBI five times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 61.0% of his games this year (25 of 41), he has scored, and in seven of those games (17.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 19
.253 AVG .309
.380 OBP .378
.440 SLG .568
7 XBH 11
3 HR 5
11 RBI 10
17/15 K/BB 16/9
4 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.29, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
