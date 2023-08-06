On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .243 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this season (64 of 100), with at least two hits 26 times (26.0%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.0% of his games this season, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this year (40.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .236 AVG .250 .312 OBP .293 .372 SLG .375 16 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 17 37/17 K/BB 56/9 8 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings