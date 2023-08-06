Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks while batting .278.
- In 53 of 87 games this year (60.9%) Duran has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (14.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (24 of 87), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 87 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|37
|.306
|AVG
|.248
|.355
|OBP
|.286
|.548
|SLG
|.386
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|47/12
|K/BB
|41/4
|1
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (4-9) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
