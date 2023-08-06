Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .247 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 98th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (16.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has driven home a run in 44 games this season (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.254
|AVG
|.241
|.353
|OBP
|.340
|.400
|SLG
|.432
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|38
|30/30
|K/BB
|32/32
|4
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.29, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
