In the Mifel Open semifinals on Saturday, Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Borna Coric.

With -275 odds, Tsitsipas is the favorite against Coric (+210) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Borna Coric Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 5

Saturday, August 5 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Borna Coric Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 73.3% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Borna Coric -275 Odds to Win Match +210 -125 Odds to Win Tournament +400 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Borna Coric Trends and Insights

Tsitsipas took down Nicolas Jarry 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Coric is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 113-ranked Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Tsitsipas has played 65 matches over the past year across all court types, and 26.6 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Tsitsipas has played 25.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Coric has averaged 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.4% of the games.

Coric has averaged 24.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.6% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Coric and Tsitsipas have met four times, and Coric is 3-1, including a 6-3, 6-4 victory for Tsitsipas at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 18, 2023, the last time these two squared off.

In terms of sets, Coric has secured seven against Tsitsipas (58.3%), while Tsitsipas has clinched five.

Coric has taken down Tsitsipas in 67 of 131 total games between them, good for a 51.1% winning percentage.

In four matches between Tsitsipas and Coric, they have played 32.8 games and three sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.