Saturday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (57-52) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (61-50) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (8-6) against the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios (8-7).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 45 times and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

Boston is 18-12 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 538.

The Red Sox have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Blue Jays Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Blue Jays' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Toronto has won nine of 18 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blue Jays have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Toronto scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (498 total, 4.5 per game).

The Blue Jays have the fifth-best ERA (3.83) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 30 @ Giants L 4-3 Brennan Bernardino vs Scott Alexander July 31 @ Mariners L 6-2 Nick Pivetta vs George Kirby August 1 @ Mariners W 6-4 Brayan Bello vs Bryce Miller August 2 @ Mariners L 6-3 Kutter Crawford vs Logan Gilbert August 4 Blue Jays L 7-3 James Paxton vs Alek Manoah August 5 Blue Jays - Brayan Bello vs José Berríos August 6 Blue Jays - TBA vs Chris Bassitt August 7 Royals - Brayan Bello vs Cole Ragans August 8 Royals - Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer August 9 Royals - James Paxton vs Jordan Lyles August 10 Royals - TBA vs Alec Marsh

Blue Jays Schedule