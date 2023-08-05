Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will try to defeat Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers when the teams square off on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Marlins have +115 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +115 8 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have put together a 43-27 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.4% of those games).

Texas has gone 33-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (62.3% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

In the 109 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-48-7).

The Rangers have gone 8-3-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-20 26-26 28-16 36-29 45-34 19-11

