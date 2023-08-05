Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 119 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Tucker is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 77 of 109 games this year (70.6%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (15.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 46 games this season (42.2%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this year (45 of 109), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|54
|.267
|AVG
|.332
|.353
|OBP
|.404
|.431
|SLG
|.594
|20
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|13
|29
|RBI
|48
|27/27
|K/BB
|32/26
|11
|SB
|11
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cortes (5-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 5.16 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
