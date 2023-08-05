On Saturday, Josh Jung (coming off going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be George Soriano. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .273 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 76 games this year (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has gone deep in 18 games this year (16.8%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.6% of his games this season, Jung has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (16.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 45 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .268 AVG .276 .338 OBP .304 .463 SLG .502 20 XBH 26 10 HR 11 35 RBI 30 71/19 K/BB 63/8 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings