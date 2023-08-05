The Wyndham Championship is entering the final round, and David Lipsky is currently in 56th with a score of -2.

Looking to place a wager on David Lipsky at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

David Lipsky Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Lipsky has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Lipsky has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Lipsky has had an average finish of 44th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Lipsky has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -5 278 0 16 1 2 $1.4M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Lipsky finished 27th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Lipsky has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,264 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky was in the 82nd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 27th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Lipsky was better than 88% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Lipsky shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Lipsky recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Lipsky's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent tournament, Lipsky's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Lipsky ended the 3M Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lipsky finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Lipsky Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lipsky's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.