Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .281 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 44 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a home run in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this season (32.9%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (41.4%), including six games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.313
|AVG
|.252
|.398
|OBP
|.345
|.617
|SLG
|.457
|18
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|20
|36/14
|K/BB
|40/15
|7
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cortes (5-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.16 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the lefty tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.16 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
