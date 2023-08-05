Player prop bet options for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Justin Turner and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (8-7) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 22 starts this season.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jul. 30 6.0 6 1 1 6 2 at Dodgers Jul. 24 5.0 5 2 2 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 4 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 5.1 7 1 1 4 1 at White Sox Jul. 6 7.0 1 0 0 6 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has put up 111 hits with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .266/.343/.448 on the year.

Guerrero has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 114 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .300/.346/.429 on the season.

Merrifield takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two home runs and two RBI.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Turner Stats

Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 71 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .286/.356/.481 so far this season.

Turner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Giants Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 103 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 37 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .260/.330/.508 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

