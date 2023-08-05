The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .249.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

In 62.7% of his 110 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 44 games this season (40%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (15.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 48.2% of his games this year (53 of 110), with two or more runs 11 times (10%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .254 AVG .244 .353 OBP .341 .400 SLG .438 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 32 RBI 38 30/30 K/BB 30/31 4 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings