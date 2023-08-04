Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 59th in slugging.
- In 82 of 108 games this year (75.9%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (42 of 108), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.302
|AVG
|.268
|.390
|OBP
|.373
|.505
|SLG
|.390
|24
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|37
|RBI
|21
|54/30
|K/BB
|49/34
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.38), 24th in WHIP (1.184), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.