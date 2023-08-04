Josh Jung -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 4 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .274 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Jung has gotten a hit in 76 of 106 games this year (71.7%), with at least two hits on 33 occasions (31.1%).

He has homered in 18 games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven home a run in 36 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 45 games this season (42.5%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .272 AVG .276 .344 OBP .304 .470 SLG .502 20 XBH 26 10 HR 11 34 RBI 30 70/19 K/BB 63/8 0 SB 1

