Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and six RBI), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .242.
- In 64.3% of his 98 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this year (26 of 98), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|45
|.236
|AVG
|.247
|.312
|OBP
|.284
|.372
|SLG
|.376
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|37/17
|K/BB
|54/7
|8
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.49, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .329 batting average against him.
