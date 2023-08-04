The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and six RBI), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .242.

In 64.3% of his 98 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this year (26 of 98), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 45 .236 AVG .247 .312 OBP .284 .372 SLG .376 16 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 17 37/17 K/BB 54/7 8 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings