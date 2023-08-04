Alex Bregman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .251 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 69 of 109 games this season (63.3%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (24.8%).

In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has driven home a run in 43 games this season (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .254 AVG .248 .353 OBP .340 .400 SLG .444 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 32 RBI 37 30/30 K/BB 29/30 4 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings