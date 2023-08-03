Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, Yordan Alvarez (.765 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .286 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- Alvarez is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 46 of 63 games this year (73.0%) Alvarez has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- In 27.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 47.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 28.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 37 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|27
|.287
|AVG
|.284
|.386
|OBP
|.404
|.519
|SLG
|.705
|16
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|33
|35/18
|K/BB
|23/16
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (132 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (7-6) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
