Max Scherzer will take the hill for the Texas Rangers (62-46) on Thursday, August 3 against the Chicago White Sox (43-66), who will counter with Touki Toussaint. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog White Sox have +200 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for this game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (9-4, 4.01 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 41, or 60.3%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (32.9%) in those contests.

The White Sox have been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.