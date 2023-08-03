Marcus Semien -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .454, fueled by 45 extra-base hits.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 74.1% of his games this season (80 of 108), with multiple hits 36 times (33.3%).

In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 42.6% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 63 times this season (58.3%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .285 AVG .271 .349 OBP .343 .465 SLG .443 24 XBH 21 8 HR 8 30 RBI 38 26/24 K/BB 40/23 5 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings