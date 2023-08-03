Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.508) and total hits (117) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Tucker is batting .238 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 107 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.0% of them.
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 107), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 44 games this season (41.1%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (18.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 40.2% of his games this year (43 of 107), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|52
|.267
|AVG
|.333
|.353
|OBP
|.403
|.431
|SLG
|.585
|20
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|45
|27/27
|K/BB
|32/24
|11
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Schmidt (7-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.39 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.
