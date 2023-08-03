Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the White Sox.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .217 with four doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 21 of 51 games this year (41.2%), including four multi-hit games (7.8%).
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 17 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.170
|AVG
|.254
|.323
|OBP
|.375
|.245
|SLG
|.433
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|2
|RBI
|5
|19/9
|K/BB
|20/8
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.50 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
