At +1500, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 6 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of nine Cowboys games last season went over the point total.

Dallas put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in ), and it allowed 330.2 yards per game (12th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys picked up eight wins at home last year and four on the road.

Dallas was 3-2 as underdogs and 8-3 as favorites.

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 catches for 371 yards.

Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In 13 games played with the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a playmaker on defense, Micah Parsons amassed 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

