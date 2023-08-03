Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Thursday, Chas McCormick (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Guardians.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .286 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 63.2% of his games this year (43 of 68), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (29.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (19.1%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with two or more RBI 15 times (22.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (41.2%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.313
|AVG
|.261
|.398
|OBP
|.353
|.617
|SLG
|.479
|18
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|20
|36/14
|K/BB
|38/14
|7
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.