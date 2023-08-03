Thursday's game that pits the New York Yankees (56-52) against the Houston Astros (62-47) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 3.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Astros have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

The Astros have come away with 16 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Houston has won 16 of 29 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (518 total), Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Astros have the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule