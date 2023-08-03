The New York Yankees (56-52) and Houston Astros (62-47) clash in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series defeat to the Rays, and the Astros a series win over the Guardians.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA).

Astros vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.

Javier heads into the game with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Javier is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (7-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .265.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

