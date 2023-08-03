The New York Yankees (56-52) will look to Gleyber Torres when they host Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (62-47) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, August 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros -110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 39 out of the 65 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 42-31 (winning 57.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 16 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+310)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

