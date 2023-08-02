A pair of the league's top scorers square off -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.6 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.3) -- when the Dallas Wings (14-11) visit the Seattle Storm (6-19) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Wings vs. Storm

The 86.2 points per game Dallas puts up are only 1.5 more points than Seattle allows (84.7).

This season, Dallas has a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 45.8% of shots Seattle's opponents have made.

The Wings have a 7-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 45.8% from the field.

Dallas shoots 29.9% from deep, 6.8% lower than the 36.7% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Wings have collected a 2-2 record in games this season when the team makes more than 36.7% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 39.8 rebounds per game, outrebounding Seattle by 5.9 boards per contest.

Wings Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Wings have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 89.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 86.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Dallas has been slightly better on the defensive end of the floor of late, allowing 80.8 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 82.6 it has conceded per game this season.

While the Wings are connecting on fewer threes per game over their past 10 contests (5.9 per game) compared to their season-long average (6.6), they are doing so while shooting a higher percentage (31.2% from deep over the last 10, 29.9% on the season).

Wings Injuries