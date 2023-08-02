The Dallas Wings (14-11) will look to Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in WNBA, 21.6 points per game) going up against Jewell Loyd (first in league, 24.3) and the Seattle Storm (6-19) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 86 Wings 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-7.4)

Seattle (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

Wings vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Dallas' record against the spread is 13-11-0.

Dallas has seen 11 of its 24 games go over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings are the third-best team in the WNBA in points scored (86.2 per game) and sixth in points conceded (82.6).

Dallas is the best team in the league in rebounds per game (39.8) and best in rebounds allowed (32).

The Wings are fifth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.8) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Wings are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (29.9%).

In 2023, the Wings are seventh in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and fifth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Dallas attempts 70.0% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30.0% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.4% of Dallas' baskets are 2-pointers, and 20.6% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.