The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .301 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.

Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (37 of 58), with at least two hits 13 times (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .315 AVG .286 .418 OBP .362 .402 SLG .369 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 15 RBI 7 10/15 K/BB 19/10 11 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings