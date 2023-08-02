The Texas Rangers and Sam Huff, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Sam Huff At The Plate

  • Huff has a home run and two walks while hitting .130.
  • Huff has a base hit in three of 11 games played this year (27.3%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Huff has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of 11 games.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
.167 AVG .118
.286 OBP .167
.167 SLG .294
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.15), 50th in WHIP (1.341), and seventh in K/9 (10.8).
