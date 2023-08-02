The Texas Rangers (61-46) take the field against the Chicago White Sox (43-65) on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (8-4) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (4-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Rangers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (8-4, 3.36 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (4-4, 4.15 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (8-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.36, a 2.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.187.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

Dunning has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.

Cease is looking to record his 10th quality start of the season in this game.

Cease will look to last five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.15), 50th in WHIP (1.341), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Dylan Cease vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .271 batting average, and is first in the league with 1010 total hits and first in MLB play with 611 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.457) and are sixth in all of MLB with 146 home runs.

Cease has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Rangers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.

