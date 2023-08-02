Dane Dunning is set to start for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday against Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 146 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball, slugging .457.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .271 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (611 total).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.242).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dunning (8-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Dunning is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year in this outing.

Dunning will try to pick up his 15th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.

In seven of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Astros W 13-5 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Martín Pérez Edward Cabrera 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Jon Gray Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk

