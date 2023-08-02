Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will look to get to Dylan Cease when he starts for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 8 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Texas' past four contests has been 9, a stretch during which the Rangers and their opponents have finished under each time.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 59.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (40-27).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Texas has a record of 25-17 (59.5%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-47-6).

The Rangers have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-20 26-26 27-16 34-29 43-34 18-11

