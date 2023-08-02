Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .517 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .254 with six doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 24 of 37 games this year (64.9%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (18.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 37), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (32.4%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.243
|AVG
|.271
|.300
|OBP
|.397
|.459
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|27/6
|K/BB
|12/10
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 40th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
