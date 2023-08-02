Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Guardians Player Props
|Astros vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Guardians
|Astros vs Guardians Odds
|Astros vs Guardians Prediction
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .263.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 87 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 87), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (26.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (4.6%).
- In 51.7% of his games this year (45 of 87), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|46
|.245
|AVG
|.277
|.261
|OBP
|.310
|.318
|SLG
|.414
|8
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|20
|19/4
|K/BB
|30/7
|1
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bibee (7-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.