Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .281.
- In 62.7% of his 67 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (17.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- McCormick has driven home a run in 22 games this year (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 40.3% of his games this season (27 of 67), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.304
|AVG
|.261
|.388
|OBP
|.353
|.563
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|35/13
|K/BB
|38/14
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.11 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
