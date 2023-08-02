The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .281.

In 62.7% of his 67 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 12 games this season, he has homered (17.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

McCormick has driven home a run in 22 games this year (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 40.3% of his games this season (27 of 67), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .304 AVG .261 .388 OBP .353 .563 SLG .479 16 XBH 11 6 HR 7 24 RBI 20 35/13 K/BB 38/14 6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings